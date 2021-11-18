SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,107,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.65. 32,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

