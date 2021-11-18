SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $245.08

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $245.08 and last traded at $244.60, with a volume of 4844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

