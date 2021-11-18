Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Spectrum Brands traded as high as $106.38 and last traded at $106.22, with a volume of 1201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.76.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after purchasing an additional 94,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

