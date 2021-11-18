Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.46.

SRC opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

