Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/2/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

11/1/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $6.09 on Thursday, reaching $265.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.98.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

