Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Down 60.8% in October

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the October 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 61,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $423.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.81. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -42.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

