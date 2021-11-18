Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.38

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$58.38 and last traded at C$57.67, with a volume of 20050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

