Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

