Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $231.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 216.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.56. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

