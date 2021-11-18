Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of BGFV opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $640.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $988,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.