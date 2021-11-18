Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VACC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

VACC stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Vaccitech plc has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaccitech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.