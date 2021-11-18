Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,610 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Passage Bio by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,062,000 after acquiring an additional 99,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 84,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.