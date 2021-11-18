Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

RUBY stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.38.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

