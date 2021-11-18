Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 429.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.03. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.