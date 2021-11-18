Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 10,523 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $94.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

