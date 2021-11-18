Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 68.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 64.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Chemed by 55.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,632,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after buying an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chemed by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $505.11 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.41.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

