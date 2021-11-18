Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

SQSP traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. 17,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,032. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.14. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $4,342,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $1,328,471,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $1,338,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

