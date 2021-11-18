Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.55. Stable Road Acquisition shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 46 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.