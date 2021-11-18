Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $113,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $82,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,169 shares of company stock worth $1,611,275 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 126.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 214.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMP traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,454. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

