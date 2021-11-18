Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $171.95 million and $267.98 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00226029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

