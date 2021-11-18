Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $617,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

