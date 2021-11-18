Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

