STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.42 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $101.71 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00219668 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00089038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.