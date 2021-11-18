State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

