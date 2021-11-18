State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,518 shares of company stock worth $2,131,618 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $347.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.