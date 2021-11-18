State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.