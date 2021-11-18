State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

