State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.57 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

