State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.63 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $399.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

