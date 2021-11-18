State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 7,105 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $166.90 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.