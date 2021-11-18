State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 146 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $353.96 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.69 and its 200-day moving average is $367.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

