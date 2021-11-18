State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,367 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 55.0% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

PGR opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

