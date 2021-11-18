State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,240 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Masimo worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in Masimo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 10.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $300.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $303.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,376 shares of company stock worth $27,270,441 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

