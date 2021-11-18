State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.68 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

