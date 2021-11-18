State Street Corp Has $28.72 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.60% of Unitil worth $28,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unitil by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of UTL opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $663.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

