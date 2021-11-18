State Street Corp Purchases 61,139 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.28% of Citi Trends worth $26,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Citi Trends by 291.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.