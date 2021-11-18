State Street Corp Purchases 71,819 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

