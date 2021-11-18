State Street Corp Raises Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.89% of Alphatec worth $28,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 27.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $174,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,791 shares of company stock valued at $907,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

