State Street Corp Raises Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 176.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.23% of Sumo Logic worth $27,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $4,250,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sumo Logic by 36.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Sumo Logic by 65.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $65,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,134 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

