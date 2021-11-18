Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington Sells 44,750 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,098,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE STEM opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

