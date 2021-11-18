Stephen Andrew O’neill Purchases 16,557 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 16,557 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RIV opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.