Stephen Andrew O’neill Purchases 16,557 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 16,557 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RIV opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $213,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

