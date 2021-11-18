Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.40

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 37928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 537.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

