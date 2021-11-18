Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,825,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,590,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 502.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 62,563 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.01 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

