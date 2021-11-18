Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $580,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of BJ opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

