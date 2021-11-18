Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases 1,622 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,914,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $683.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

