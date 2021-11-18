Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$2.90

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.90 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.07.

CESDF opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

