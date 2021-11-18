Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to Buy

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 3.40. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 96,344 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

