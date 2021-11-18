Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 10,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,387% compared to the typical daily volume of 314 put options.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $16.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.03. 32,156,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,599. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 158,795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 765,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 575,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 294,355 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 329,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 266,797 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.