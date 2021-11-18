STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,561. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

