Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the investment trust’s stock.

LON SEC opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.73) on Monday. Strategic Equity Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.65 ($4.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.04. The company has a market cap of £180.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Strategic Equity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.01%.

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

